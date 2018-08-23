Supporters of Thailand celebrate after Panipak Wongpattanakit (unseen) of Thailand won the Gold medal in the women's 49kg category of Taekwondo final match at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Gold medalist Panipak Wongpattanakit of Thailand (2-L), silver medalist Madinabonu Mannopova of Uzbekistan (L), bronze medalists Nahid Kiyanichandeh of Iran (2-R) and Miyu Yamada of Japan (R) pose for a photograph on the podium during the victory ceremony of the women's 49 kg Taekwondo Final match at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Madinabonu Mannopova of Uzbekistan (R) in action against Panipak Wongpattanakit of Thailand (L) during the women's 49 kg Taekwondo Final match at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Gold medallist Panipak Wongpattanakit of Thailand celebrates with her national flag during the victory ceremony of the women's 49 kg Taekwondo Final match at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Thailand's Panipak Wongpattanakit grabbed her first Asian Games gold medal after a 21-3 final bout win over Mandinabonu Mannopova from Uzbekistan on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Olympic Bronze medal winner defeated 17-year-old Mannopova convincingly to win the gold for Thailand in the 49 kg women's Taekwondo, her country's sixth win at the 2018 Asian Games.

Panipak had beaten Iran's Nahid Kiyanichandeh 11-6 in the semi-final match.

Her gold, along with the women's poomsae team's gold on Sunday, takes the Thai Taekwondo team's tally to two gold medals.

In addition to the six gold medals, Thailand now has 26 overall, including four silvers and 16 bronzes.