Thailand's Panipak Wongpattanakit grabbed her first Asian Games gold medal after a 21-3 final bout win over Mandinabonu Mannopova from Uzbekistan on Thursday.
The 21-year-old Olympic Bronze medal winner defeated 17-year-old Mannopova convincingly to win the gold for Thailand in the 49 kg women's Taekwondo, her country's sixth win at the 2018 Asian Games.
Panipak had beaten Iran's Nahid Kiyanichandeh 11-6 in the semi-final match.
Her gold, along with the women's poomsae team's gold on Sunday, takes the Thai Taekwondo team's tally to two gold medals.
In addition to the six gold medals, Thailand now has 26 overall, including four silvers and 16 bronzes.