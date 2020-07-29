People look at photos of tigers from the exhibit 'Roar for Thai Tigers' to celebrate International Tiger Day in Bangkok, Thailand, 29 July 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thailand's wild tiger population has doubled in the past seven years, from 60 to 80 in 2013 to 160 in 2020, while also spreading to new territories in the west of the country, where some of the big cats were spotted for the first time in four years, officials said Wednesday.

To mark International Tiger Day, Thailand's Deputy Permanent Secretary of Natural Resources and Environment, Pongboon Pongthong, said in a statement that the increase in the tiger population is "thanks to the hard work of forest rangers, research teams from relevant organizations and stakeholders’ dedication to the conservation of tigers."EFE-EPA

