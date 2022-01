A cook serves a dish made with crocodile meat at a restaurant specializing in crocodile meat in Nakhon Pathom, on the west of Bangkok, Thailand, 22 January 2022. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Stuffed crocodiles doing the traditional Thai greeting, for sale at a restaurant specializing in crocodile meat in Nakhon Pathom, on the west of Bangkok, Thailand, 22 January 2022. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Wichai Roongtaweechai (L) grills crocodile meat skewers at his restaurant specializing in crocodile meat in Nakhon Pathom, on the west of Bangkok, Thailand, 22 January 2022.EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Crocodiles at the Roongtaweechai Farm in Nakhon Pathom, on the west of Bangkok, Thailand, 22 January 2022. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Customers look at dishes made with crocodile meat at a restaurant specializing in crocodile meat in Nakhon Pathom, on the west of Bangkok, Thailand, 22 January 2022. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Crocodile meat skewers are grilled at a restaurant specializing in crocodile meat in Nakhon Pathom, on the west of Bangkok, Thailand, 22 January 2022. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A sharp rise in the price of pork in recent months has seen Thais turn to crocodile meat, which is more affordable due to an export ban in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wichai Roongtaweechai, who owns a crocodile farm with almost 10,000 of the animals on the outskirts of Bangkok, said the trend was palpable, although he was unsure how long it would last. EFE

