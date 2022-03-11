The five problems that Gabriel Boric will have to solve

Managing the pandemic, the fragility of the economy, the political conflict in Araucania and the unprecedented immigration crisis are just some of the most pressing challenges that Chile's new president, Gabriel Boric, will have to face.

Since February 2021, the police have tallied more than 50,000 illegal entries into Chile via unmanned border passes, a daily flow of hundreds of people.

The magnitude of this unprecedented migration into Chile and the rest of the Southern Cone, stemming from the Venezuelan exodus in which six million people have already left that country, has created an equally unprecedented humanitarian crisis in northern Chile.