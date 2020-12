A woman cleans up outside an exhibition hall in Hanoi, Vietnam 02 December 2020. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Vietnam is one of the world’s most advanced countries in terms of women's rights in Asia, but a recent episode of sexual harassment in a lift, which resulted in a minimal sanction, has shown the impunity for these actions.

In a nine-second video see throughout social networks in the country, a 44-year-old Estonian man unexpectedly whips the buttocks of a woman exiting an elevator in Ho Chi Minh City. EFE-EPA