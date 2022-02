The president of the Ruta de Eneas Association, Giovanni Cafiero in an interview with Efe. EFE-EPA/Andrea Cuesta

The Aeneas Route, a journey starting from a burning Troy to Italy crossing five Mediterranean countries, has been certified as a cultural itinerary by the Council of Europe for its "prestige", president of the Aeneas Route Association, Giovanni Cafiero, said on Tuesday.

“This route is important for the values it promotes, especially for the idea that progress comes from the mixture of cultures and not from border policies,” Cafiero told Efe. EFE

