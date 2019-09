An art installation is part of the efforts on International Save the Vaquita Day, in front of the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, 08 July 2017. EPA FILE/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

The vaquita, a species of porpoise on the brink of extinction, has got caught up in the illegal fishing of totoaba in Mexico’s territorial waters.

The totoaba is in demand in China and is bought for vast sums of money, despite it being illegal to export from Mexico. Both species are endemic to the Gulf of California.