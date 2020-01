A hot air balloon takes off during the 42nd International Hot Air Balloon week, in the skiing resort of Chateau-d'Oex, in the Swiss Alps, Switzerland, 26 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Team members inflate their hot air balloon prior to take off during the 42nd International Hot Air Balloon week, in the skiing resort of Chateau-d'Oex, in the Swiss Alps, Switzerland, 26 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Team members check their hot air balloon prior to take off during the 42nd International Hot Air Balloon week, in the skiing resort of Chateau-d'Oex, in the Swiss Alps, Switzerland, 26 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Hot air balloon take off during the 42nd International Hot Air Balloon week, in the skiing resort of Chateau-d'Oex, in the Swiss Alps, Switzerland, 26 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Hot air balloonists gathered in the Swiss ski resort of Chateau-d'Oex on Sunday for the start of the 42nd International Hot Air Balloon week.

Sixty balloons from 15 countries will take part in the event between 25 January-2 February.

A visual story from Epa.