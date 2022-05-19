One hundred and thirty years after his great-great-grandfather became one of the pioneers of luxury chocolate sales in Barcelona, Spain, Víctor Ceano is reviving the family business in the Vietnamese city of Danang, where his creations from the Savall brand have become a benchmark.

The great-great-grandfather's factory was passed down through the generations and became one of Barcelona’s most traditional pastry shops, Reñé, where the now-27-year-old Ceano remembers trying the sweets his grandparents gave him and taking his first steps with chocolate and confectionery, a passion that never left him. EFE

esj/tw/pd