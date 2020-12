Lisbon, the 2020 European Green Capital award winner, has found that the use of bicycles is a good ally in slowing down the spread of coronavirus, and so to further support the use of bikes, the city is allocating 3 million euros of financing for bicycle purchases, plus extra cycle lanes will be added. December 4, 2020. EFE/Irene Barahona

Lisbon, Dec 4 (efe-epa) - Lisbon, the 2020 European Green Capital award winner, has found that the use of bicycles is a good ally in slowing down the spread of coronavirus, and so to further support the use of bikes, the city is allocating 3 million euros of financing for bicycle purchases, plus extra cycle lanes will be added.

Locals in the city will be encouraged to purchase and use bicycles in the city through subsidies, reducing the cost of bikes for locals significantly. EFE-EPA

