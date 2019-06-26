An undated handout image supplied by the Siriraj Hospital's Faculty of Medicine shows the mummy of executed serial killer Si Uey Sae-Ung at the faculty's medical museum in Bangkok, Thailand. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT

"Don't go out at night, or Si Uey will come and eat your liver."

For decades, parents have used this warning to keep their children in check in Thailand, where a campaign is underway to lend dignity to the country's most famous cannibal and serial killer, now preserved as a mummy inside a Bangkok museum.

Si Uey Sae-Ung was a lonely Chinese immigrant who earned his living as a gardener but later ended up becoming a figure of the uttermost monstrosity after being accused of kidnapping and murdering six children and eating their body parts.

His body, darned and writhed by the preservation methods used for its mummification, still bears bullets marks on the chest from his execution on Sep. 17, 1959, a year-and-a-half after he was arrested.

The medical museum at the Thai capital's Siriraj Hospital displays a sinister collection of fetuses, human remains and sundry aberrations, among which the mummy of Si Uey – described as "a man who eats people" – is the main attraction.

"It does not matter what he did. Exhibiting his body in this manner is a violation of his human rights," Pharaoh Chakkraphattranan, who started a campaign calling for the body's removal from the museum and proper burial, told EFE.

This point of view is not shared by most people in Thailand, where prejudice against Si Uey – whose life has been the subject of two movies, a television series and several documentaries – is deeply ingrained in the popular imagination.

His reputation, fueled by a sensationalist coverage by the press at that time, was forged after his arrest in Rayong, eastern Thailand.

Nawa Boonyakan found him in front of a bonfire with the leg of his son, Somboon – for whom he had been waiting at home for hours – protruding out.

Si Uey confessed to having killed Somboon to eat his entrails and having done the same with five other children in other provinces in the country, which, to the police's relief, appeared to solve many similar cases at once.

The judge confirmed the culpability decreed from the front pages of newspapers. After his execution, the hospital kept the body in order to study his brain and see if there were any abnormalities that justified his aberrant behavior.

In recent years, the verdict has been questioned in local television reports that revealed incongruencies between the incidents and Si Uey's confession.

Some of the victims' parents later came to identify a relative of a local chief as the real killer.

"I went to see Si Uey in the museum and I did not see him as a cannibal but as a victim of his rights and his dignity," said Pharaoh. "Even if he was indeed a killer, I believe that the death sentence was punishment enough."

Irregularities in the police investigation and the trial led the activist to start a campaign on the petitions website Change.org. Besides asking the museum not to exhibit his body, he called for removing the stigma against Si Uey by publishing the relevant autopsy reports.

Social networks provided a boost to the campaign, which – after receiving thousands of signatures – led the hospital to remove the name and accompanying description as "cannibal" and identify the mummy only as a prisoner sentenced to death.

Narit Kitnarong, deputy dean of communications at the Siriraj Hospital Faculty of Medicine, told EFE that the institution had yet to make a decision on what to do with the body, but it was contemplating adding more information about the case and the trial to the display.

"There are more advantages than disadvantages in keeping it exhibited," said Narit, referring to the educational opportunities offered by the mummy.

"Having it there allows visitors to learn. It serves as an example to teach children to be careful, not to go out of the house at night, and learn the correct way to behave," he reasoned.

The hospital's position, however, has failed convinced the residents of one of the villages where Su Uey lived. They have asked the National Human Rights Commission to intercede in the matter and ensure that their most infamous neighbor's remains are given a decent burial.

"Si Uey was a member of our community. We want to show society that he was not a cruel person, as he is perceived by the public," they said.

The persistence of these demands has led the hospital's leadership to consider cremating the body if certain documents, including Si Uey's death certificate, are retrieved.

The faculty's dean, Prasit Watanapa, said that if they were to pursue cremation, they would display a replica of the mummy as a pedagogical tool that would be free of controversy.

jcp-ht/sc/dl