Members of the Charitable Brotherhood of Saint-Eloi carry a coffin during a burial ceremony in Bethune, northern France, 14 May 2020 (issued 21 May 2020). EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Members of the Charitable Brotherhood of Saint-Eloi carry the coffin trolley during a burial ceremony in Bethune, northern France, 14 May 2020 (issued 21 May 2020). EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Robert Guenot, the Prevost of the Charitable Brotherhood of Saint-Eloi, prepares at home for a burial ceremony in Bethune, northern France, 14 May 2020 (issued 21 May 2020). EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Members of the Charitable Brotherhood of Saint-Eloi carry a coffin during a burial ceremony in Bethune, northern France, 14 May 2020 (issued 21 May 2020). EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Members of the Charitable Brotherhood of Saint-Eloi carry the coffin trolley during a burial ceremony in Bethune, northern France, 14 May 2020 (issued 21 May 2020). EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Members of the Charitable Brotherhood of Saint-Eloi carry the coffin trolley during a burial ceremony in Bethune, northern France, 14 May 2020 (issued 21 May 2020). EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

The brotherhood that buries the untouchables

Death is part of the cultural heritage in Béthune, a town in the former mining basin of northern France.

The brothers of the Confrérie des Charitables de Saint-Éloi, in their black cloaks and bicornes, have been burying the dead for eight centuries.EFE-EPA

mdv/rb