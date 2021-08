Kosovar Bosnian women are dancing during the traditional wedding ceremony in the village of Donje Ljubinje, Kosovo, 14 August 2021 (issued 17 August 2021). EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Kosovar Bosnian women help the bride Sellma Demirovic (C) to be dressed with traditional clothes on her wedding day for a traditional ceremony in the village of Donje Ljubinje, Kosovo, 14 August 2021 (issued 17 August 2021).EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Kosovar Bosnian women help the bride Sellma Demirovic (C) to be dressed with traditional clothes on her wedding day for a traditional ceremony in the village of Donje Ljubinje, Kosovo, 14 August 2021 (issued 17 August 2021).EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

A Kosovar Bosnian bride Sellma Demirovic has her face painted by Aziza Sefitagic, 73, on her wedding day for a traditional ceremony in the village of Donje Ljubinje, Kosovo, 14 August 2021 (issued 17 August 2021). EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

A Kosovar Bosnian bride Sellma Demirovic has her face painted by Aziza Sefitagic, 73, on her wedding day for a traditional ceremony in the village of Donje Ljubinje, Kosovo, 14 August 2021 (issued 17 August 2021). EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

A Kosovar Bosnian bride Sellma Demirovic has her face painted by Aziza Sefitagic, 73, on her wedding day for a traditional ceremony in the village of Donje Ljubinje, Kosovo, 14 August 2021 (issued 17 August 2021). EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Sellma Demirovic's big day has arrived.

Like her three sisters, this bride-to-be has chosen to have a traditional wedding.

Nestled in the Shar mountains that form the border between Kosovo and North Macedonia is Donje Ljubinje, a village with some 3,000 residents, 60% of whom have left their hometown to make a living elsewhere in Europe. EFE

kos/mp/jt