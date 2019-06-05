Geraldine Labrador holds a photo of her late son Robert in Caracas, Venezuela, 23 May 2019. Robert died at the age of seven of acute Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), a few days before this photoshoot. 'On 15 May we went to the hospital, I left him there with other well-known moms while I was trying to get breakfast, then I got a call from one of them saying Robert had gotten sick, that he didn't feel well and that he was crying'. Doctors told me he was very sick, one of them said that they had to tube him because if he got a respiratory failure and that they did not have the tools to help him. They stabilized his tension, but he went into a respiratory failure at 5am. For 40 minutes doctors were assisting him, until one came up to me and said 'I do not want to be the last eprson to see the last breath of your son, you are the one who deserves to be there', so I went in there willing to give my son strength to resist, but in the midst of despair I told the doctors to leave him alone. We had ben fighting for him for 40 minutes, and that is a lot. I was with him, I kissed him a lot, and I decided to take all the tubes off. He did not deserve to suffer any longer', Geraldine said during the photoshoot that had initially been appointed for 16 May, the same day Robert passed. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Zulema Gonzalez poses with her 9-year-old son Juan Manuel in Caracas, Venezuela, 02 May 2019. Juan Manuel was diagnosed with anemia when he was six months old, but it turned severe in January 2017 when he suffered a cerebrovascular accident. He suffered another past February. 'My son needs a transplant because the does blood transfusions every 21 days. His blood is B+ and this is the only type he can receive. I have had to buy blood but sometimes I just can't get it and he spends a month without a transfusion. There's no congenital blood here because there are no reagents, and the government has not done anything to solve the problem for children with this condition. Untreated blood gives them vomit and diarrhea. I'd do anything for my child's life, I'd go anywhere, I'm not going to let him die, he is my son!' Zulema said. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Evelline Fernandez poses with her 15-year-old daughter Edenny in Caracas, Venezuela, 23 May 2019. Edenny was diagnosed with Major Thalassemia at the age of one. At first the doctors considered to make a transplant, but she is not compatible with her brother. She hes been receiving blood transfusions since she was seven months old and is medicated with Exjade and folic acid. For Eddeny, the most difficult thing is to miss class and that her classmates call her 'chameleon' or 'zombie' because of her skin color, which sometimes changes from her natural tone to yellow. 'When she grows up she wants to be a lawyer' said her mother Evelline during the photoshoot. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Verioska Martinez poses with her 14-year-old son Jerson in Caracas, Venezuela, 20 May 2019. Jerson was initially diagnosed with Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura, which turned out to be severe Bone Marrow Aplasia, and he is one of the children on the list for an urgent transplant. 'Here in Venezuela he does not have any chances, and his brother is not compatible. The people of the government told us that they cannot do anything because of the economic blocking, because they owe so much money' says Martinez, and she adds 'My children are my life. They know they are my everything. It's not only me, there are lots of moms who need help'. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Jacqueline Sulbarn poses with her 10-year-old son Carlos in Caracas, Venezuela, 19 May 2019. Carlos is a survivor of Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), but must complete two years of treatment to prevent relapse. ALL is a type of blood and bone marrow cancer that leaves the child unprotected from infections. Carlos' treatment has had to be interrupted due to his parent's economic problems. 'Sometimes he asks me why he does not have hair, I tell him it's because his dad wants to see him with the same haircut as him. My husband cut off all his hair too' Jaqueline says. According to the US National Library of Medicine genetic disorders such as Down syndrome are a high risk factor which can lead to developing ALL. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Elsa Murillo poses with her 16-year-old son Miguel Alejandro in Caracas, Venezuela, 20 May 2019. Miguel was diagnosed with Beta thalassemia in 2007, a genetic severe anemia that forces the adolescent to undergo red blood cell transfusions every three weeks, but which could be solved with a bone marrow transplant, for which he is on an emergency waiting list that does not advance. Despite the added difficulty of living two hours from the capital, the worst part for Elsa is to see her son loose hope: 'I get sad when I see that he loses his temper. Sometimes he tells me that he does not want thia anymore'. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Yelitza Parra poses with her 7-year-old son Alyeiner Moises in Caracas, Venezuela, 24 May 2019. Alyeiner has been diagnosed with Severe bone marrow aplasia and needs constant treatment and transplants, especially of platelets. Derived from his low defenses, he also suffers from Hepatitis C and Cushing's syndrome. He was diagnosed at the age of four due to routine exams at school. 'I had to buy the needles to do the hematology for my son,' Yelitza said during the photoshoot, and asked the government for more attention on the precarious situation of children with terminal illnesses. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

In a country where getting antihistamines, vaccines and antibiotics proves difficult and finding a donor is almost impossible, a group of mothers whose children are in desperate need of bone marrow transplants are not giving up the fight.

Only two health centers in Venezuela perform bone marrow transplants, provided there are compatible donors, but with surgery at the private one costing $20,000 and a scarce supply of drugs, treatment is out-of-reach for the average family.

The government of Nicolas Maduro signed an agreement with Italy back in 2006 so that children who did not have donors could travel to the European country for transplants. The program was funded by the state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela, but it has been on hold since 2018.

The government blames the United States for the paralysis of the program and says Donald Trumps’ government imposed a block that prevents Italy's Association for Bone Marrow Transplants from paying up.

But healthcare organizations say the problem goes far beyond that, and NGOs, doctors and other health professionals argue that the paralysis is a result of sanctions, given that delays began in 2015 and hospitals started deteriorating at least a decade ago.

A group of 26 Venezuelan children with cancer and other diseases are waiting in line at the J M de los Rios Hospital, the main public pediatric center, for life-saving bone marrow transplants.

There had been 30 of them a few weeks ago, but four have passed away since then. The youngest is four and the eldest 17.

The illnesses and poverty that mark their lives have united their mothers in their fight to save them. They show strength in front of the camera, but cry silently while recalling the critical moments in which they have seen their children’s conditions worsen owing to complications.

The women and their children narrate the daily hell they have to go through at the hospital. The waits are long and every day seems to be a battle against death.

“We can't keep waiting, we have been waiting for too long. Someone goes everyday,” says Evellyne Fernandez, mother to 15-year-old Edenny Martinez, who was diagnosed with major thalassaemia, a form of severe anemia that requires blood transfusions every three weeks.

The teenager, who dreams of becoming a lawyer, has been receiving transfusions since she was seven months old and ended up getting hepatitis C.

And there are other risks too. The young patients need a drug that helps reduce iron levels after a transfusion, but it has not been available since last November.

According to a national hospital survey carried out by the Doctors for Health organization, 1,557 patients have died due to a lack of medical supplies, while there were 79 power outages between Nov. 19 and Feb. 9 at healthcare centers.

Cristina Zambrano, a teenager with thalassaemia who wanted to become a publicist before her condition deteriorated, has been waiting for a transplant since 2014. In 2016, she got hepatitis C after undergoing a transfusion. For her mother Rosa Colina, the hardest part is the multiple stints spent in the hospital.

Jerson Torres, 14, was diagnosed with severe bone marrow aplasia. His mom Verioska Martinez says he’s stubborn and sometimes tells her: “If I have to die, I will.”

The lives of these children have been limited, their conditions preventing them from getting involved in regular activities, like playing soccer or going to the beach.

And their growth and development has slowed down too.

The mothers have become like family for each other, united despite their children suffering from different conditions. They help each out other when their children lack the right drugs and even offer their homes up to mothers from other parts of the country who have come to the capital for help.

Edenny was hosting Norilsa Aparicio and her son Oscar Bautista, a 16-year-old with thalassaemia who also needed a bone marrow transplant.

“Moms help each other, sometimes I go to the hospital to ask if anybody has a drug that I need and if someone gives it to me then we switch favors,” says Jaqueline Sulbaran, the mother of 10-year-old Carlon Rincon, who has Down syndrome and leukemia.

Sulbaran says her son has healed but will have to have chemotherapy for two more years. However, his treatment in the hospital is on hold because the air conditioning does not work anymore.

Four children died last month while waiting for transplants. They were Giovanni Figuera, 6; Robert Redondo, 7; Yeidelberth Requena, 8; and Erick Altuve, 11.

Robert and his mom were going to be interviewed by Efe but he passed away due to a complication before that could happen. He had needed two antibiotics for severe infections, but his mother was unable to find them.

The deaths of these children moved Venezuela. On May 26 healthcare professionals and parents came out to protest outside the hospital, demanding solutions to a health crisis that has been going on for over five years.

