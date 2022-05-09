Clemente Espinosa at his work station at the Lurigancho in Lima, Peru on April 3, 2022.EFE/Aldair Mejía

Clemente Espinosa’s sewing machine has become a crucial tool to help him pass the time and earn a modest allowance since he was incarcerated at Peru’s most populous prison, Lurigancho, three years ago.

He makes clothes that are sold as far away as Madrid and New York by Pietà, an ethical fashion brand whose prison program aims to help reintegrate convicts into society.

The humming of busy sewing machines fills the workshop at the prison, which is just a few steps away from Espinosa’s humble jail cell.

“My job consists of putting the final touches to the clothes, making the hem of the sleeve, the hem of the skirt and the neck covering,” he tells Efe from his workstation.

(...)