(L-R) Cubans Idalmis Moreno, Juan José Valdés, Leinier Valido, Yuneisi Companioni, Melodi Valdés Companioni, Martha Batista Pérez, Natalia Valdés and Thalía Valdés in their home in Moscow, Russia, 19 May 2020. EFE/Fernando Salcines

They arrive from Cuba as ‘tourists’ but they haven’t come to visit Red Square, but rather to buy products to sell back in the island nation, to try to make it into the European Union or stay and make a living in Russia.

But the spread of Covid-19 has now left many of these people stranded in limbo. EFE-EPA

