The drought gripping much of Europe is revealing numerous archaeological gems that had been submerged in reservoirs throughout Spain, although the much-needed water which is unveiling these treasures is also what is gradually destroying this precious cultural heritage.
A prime example is the 6th century BC Iberian archaeological site, discovered in 2017 due to the drought that hit the Sierra Boyera reservoir in Cordoba, which is being destroyed by the rise and fall of the water.
The current head of the excavation and researcher at the Department of Prehistory at the University of Granada, Pablo González, explained to EFE that the "oppidum", or Iberian settlement, may spread over an area of about 600 square meters.
(...)