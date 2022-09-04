In the image, Pablo González Zambrano, researcher at the Department of Prehistory and Archeology at the University of Granada, and Araceli Cristo Ropero, archaeologist and director of the excavation in 2017 when it was discovered, are responsible for the site. EFE/Rafa Alcaide

In the image, the team of archaeologists working on part of the site. EFE/Rafa Alcaide

In the image one of the walls that have been left uncovered by the drought. EFE/Rafa Alcaide

The drought gripping much of Europe is revealing numerous archaeological gems that had been submerged in reservoirs throughout Spain, although the much-needed water which is unveiling these treasures is also what is gradually destroying this precious cultural heritage.

A prime example is the 6th century BC Iberian archaeological site, discovered in 2017 due to the drought that hit the Sierra Boyera reservoir in Cordoba, which is being destroyed by the rise and fall of the water.

The current head of the excavation and researcher at the Department of Prehistory at the University of Granada, Pablo González, explained to EFE that the "oppidum", or Iberian settlement, may spread over an area of about 600 square meters.

(...)