A technical staff looks on Adam Joura, an artist of contemporary circus company Cirk La Putyka, performing on a deserted stage in an empty theatre during a three week long performance called ’The Artist in Isolation’, in Prague, Czech Republic, 03 March 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A Czech circus group is taking a stand against the country’s Covid-19 restrictions by staging an uninterrupted, 24-hour program of solo performances.

Cirk La Putyka, an avant-garde theater troupe, opened The Isolated Artist at the beginning of the month. It is due to run for three weeks. EFE-EPA