Prisoner David Gina manufactures a violin at the workshop of the prison in Odolov, Czech Republic, 21 July 2021 (issued 26 July 2021). EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Warder Pavel Stanek poses for photo at the prison in Odolov, Czech Republic, 21 July 2021 (issued 26 July 2021). EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Prisoner David Gina sits on the bed in his cell at the prison in Odolov, Czech Republic, 21 July 2021 (issued 26 July 2021). EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Prisoner David Gina holds a violin at the workshop of the prison in Odolov, Czech Republic, 21 July 2021 (issued 26 July 2021). EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

String instruments at the workshop of the prison in Odolov, Czech Republic, 21 July 2021 (issued 26 July 2021). EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Warder Pavel Stanek plays a violin at the workshop of the prison in Odolov, Czech Republic, 21 July 2021 (issued 26 July 2021). EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

A Czech prison has turned dozens of inmates into luthiers to help them pass the time, learn a job that will ease their reintegration into society, and provide good quality instruments to young music students in the process.

The Odolov prison, in the north east of the Czech Republic, keeps roughly 300 low and medium threat level inmates with sentences usually of under a year. EFE

