Detergents are placed on ledge as a student Jan Faltus, founder of Better City (Lepsi mesto) initiative, prepares for cleaning a parking meter with disinfection, in Prague, Czech Republic, 06 November 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

For just over a year, Czech student Jan Faltus has taken it upon himself to clean up Prague’s city center by disposing of litter and scrubbing graffiti but now, armed with a bottle of disinfectant, he has set his sights on Covid-19.

The Czech Republic weathered Europe’s first wave of coronavirus relatively well compared to the likes of Spain and Italy, but a second wave of Covid-19 has sunk its teeth into the nation, which now has one of the highest infection rates in the European Union. EFE-EPA

md-jt