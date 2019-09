Fans pose in front of a bus depicting the iconic The Beatles "Abbey Road" album cover during a 50th anniversary commemoration of its release in Hollywood, USA, Sept. 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

A fan holds The Beatles memorabilia near a replica crosswalk depicting the iconic 'Abbey Road' album cover during a 50th anniversary commemoration of its release in Hollywood, USA, Sept. 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

British actor Sir Patrick Stewart speaks near a replica crosswalk depicting the iconic The Beatles "Abbey Road" album cover during a 50th anniversary commemoration of its release in Hollywood, USA, Sept. 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

An LAPD police officer (L) joins others as they pose on a replica crosswalk depicting the iconic Beatles "Abbey Road" album cover during a 50th anniversary commemoration of its release in Hollywood, USA, Sept. 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

The day that the Hollywood Walk of Fame became Abbey Road

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of the most famous routes on the planet.

Thousands of tourists tread on its star-studded sidewalks every day as they admire the names that define the history of Tinseltown. Countless celebrities grace the red carpet there during the Academy Awards.