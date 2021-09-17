Shelves that hold cancer medication are mostly empty in the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon, 15 September 2021. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

The head of the Department of Hematology and Oncology at Rafik Hariri University Hospital, Issam Chehade, is seated at his desk during an interview in the hospital in Beirut, Lebanon, 10 September 2021.EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

After over two months of fighting cancer at home, Salma’s mother has landed a coveted bed in a public hospital outside Beirut but that does not guarantee her access to treatment amid Lebanon’s deepening socio-economic crisis.

Lebanon is experiencing a severe shortage of chronic disease medication, which takes a heavy toll on those in need of chemotherapy and other specialized medical care in the country that registered about 17,300 cancer cases and 9,000 linked deaths in 2018, according to figures from the Global Cancer Observatory.

(...)