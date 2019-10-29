Boris Johnson said he would rather be seen “dead in a ditch” than extend Brexit beyond 31 October. Now, with the new date set for 31 January 2020, the prime minister has pushed for a snap election in a bid to shore up the parliamentary support needed to get his deal through the House of Commons.

His predecessor, Theresa May, was felled by the divisions in Parliament. But the political complexities of Brexit, the subject of feverish rolling news coverage in the UK, distract from the major challenge facing any prime minister in the years to come — how to bridge the deep divide that has left the United Kingdom more disunited than ever.EFE-EPA

