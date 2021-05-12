A Yemeni farmer plucks leaves of the mild stimulant khat at a plantation during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, 10 May 2021. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Leaves of the mild stimulant khat are ready to be plucked at a plantation during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, 10 May 2021. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemeni vendors display bags full of leaves of the mild stimulant khat for sale during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at a market in Sana'a, Yemen, 10 May 2021. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni chews leaves of the mild stimulant khat during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at a warehouse in Sana'a, Yemen, 09 May 2021. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni uses a headlight to chew leaves of the mild stimulant khat during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at a warehouse in Sana'a, Yemen, 09 May 2021. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemenis chew leaves of the mild stimulant khat during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at a warehouse in Sana'a, Yemen, 09 May 2021EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

The drug that helps Yemenis pray on the holy nights of Ramadan

Chewing khat is widespread in Yemen, but during Ramadan the mild stimulant helps Yemenis stay awake at night while they break their fast, pray and read from the Koran, and try to find some escape from the harsh realities of life in the war-ravaged country.

"When I chew khat, I feel the desire to worship and read the Koran. It makes me able to do so for many hours," Tawfiq al-Saafani, a 42- year-old calligrapher and billboard maker, tells Efe.

"It helps you keep going and not get bored," he said. "When I chew, I can worship for 7-9 hours."

The shrub's stimulating effects can boost concentration, alertness and energy and give people a heightened sense of awareness, like a milder, less intense version of cocaine or methamphetamines.

Some 90% of men and 73% of women in Yemen consume khat on a daily basis, according to the World Health Organisation.