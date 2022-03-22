An elderly woman with a walking cane looks on as people waiting for a train to leave from Odesa are reflected in a window of the central railway station in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa, Ukraine, 20 March 2022. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

As Russia’s invasion of its neighbor intensifies, elderly Ukrainians, many of whom do not have the physical, mental or financial health to flee their homeland, are choosing to stay in place and wait out the end of hostilities.

"We are between 70 and 80 years old, where are we going to go?," Boris, 71, tells Efe. "If I were young, yes, I would go."

In Soborna square in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa, several older people quietly gather every day in the park to play chess to the sounds of anti-aircraft sirens and ringing church bells.

"The underground shelters are from before World War II, so I'm not sure they can withstand modern weapons," 70-year-old Andriy says.

(...)