Sushil Kumar (R) receiving the 2009 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award from India's then-President Pratibha Devi Singh Patil (L) at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, 29 August 2009. EPA/EFE/FILE/STR

Sushil Kumar (R) is seen during his wrestling bout against Muhammad Asad Butt (L) of Pakistan on during the XXI Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast, Australia, 12 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar attends a press conference before the departure of the Indian wrestling contingent to the London 2012 Olympic Games, New Delhi, India, 17 July 2012. EPA/EFE/FILE/ANINDITO MUKHERJEE

Sushil Kumar, the first Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals and to win a wrestling world championship, is a legend in India's wrestling circles, but he has fallen from grace after being accused of murder.

The 38-year-old was preparing to secure a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but is now behind bars facing charges of murder, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy for his alleged involvement in a brawl that caused the death of his 23-year-old pupil, Sagar Dhankhar. Kumar denies the charges.

According to the police version of the incident, on May 4, Kumar and nine others beat up and severely injured three men, including Dhankhar, in a car park at Chhatarsal Stadium in New Delhi.

Dhankhar succumbed to his injuries at a hospital hours later.

The Olympic champion went into hiding, and after being pursued by the police for days across several Indian states, he was arrested on May 23, also World Wrestling Day, according to a tweet by the Delhi Police.