Donkeys eat at the Freedom Farm in Moshav Olesh, near Netanya in central Israel, 19 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli volunteer Adit Romano comforts a chick that is about to get a medical shot at the Freedom Farm in Moshav Olesh, near Netanya in central Israel, 19 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Spanish volunteer Itziar Gavilian Carcamo feeds 'Alex', a cow calf, at the Freedom Farm in Moshav Olesh, near Netanya in central Israel, 19 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli volunteer Adit Romano huggs 'Yael', a turkey, at the Freedom Farm in Moshav Olesh, near Netanya in central Israel, 19 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli volunteer Iilana Diament feeds 'Billy', a paraplegic young goat in a wheeled walking aid, at the Freedom Farm in Moshav Olesh, near Netanya in central Israel, 19 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli volunteer Iilana Diament takes care of 'Miri', an amputee black Donkey, at the Freedom Farm in Moshav Olesh, near Netanya in central Israel, 19 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli volunteer Adit Romano offers water to 'Shirley', a turkey, at the Freedom Farm in Moshav Olesh, near Netanya in central Israel, 19 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli volunteer Iilana Diament takes care of 'Billy' (R), a paraplegic young goat in a wheeled walking aid, and paraplegic 'Amir', the sheep, at the Freedom Farm in Moshav Olesh, near Netanya in central Israel, 19 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN