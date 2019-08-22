German Yonatan Langer sits at his computer during an interview with EFE in Tel Aviv, Israel, 13 August 2019. EFE/ Pablo Duer

The former neo-Nazi who converted to Judaism

Lutz Langer was a German neo-Nazi who hated black people, immigrants and, above all, Jews. That all changed ten years ago when he went on a spiritual voyage that took him to Israel where he now lives and works as a practicing Jew.

When Lutz was 12 years old, his parents, who had moved from the east German region of Saxony to East Berlin, decided to send him to karate classes in the hope that sports would help him adapt to his new surroundings.

But what he encountered was a teacher who took him under his wing and indoctrinated him and his classmates in neo-Nazi ideology.

It all started with music, he told Efe.

"When I first listened to it, it was provocative, it was something that you couldn't get anywhere else", Lutz said.

"It sounded cool, they would stand out, they were like outlaws in a way. They would make jokes about something that in a way made them (the musicians) stand above the mediocre, the average people, and that was tempting."

"It made you feel superior, strong in a way, and perhaps gave you the right to be violent."

The group of young men would listen to these songs and memorize the lyrics whilst also exploring articles that celebrated the Holocaust.

His coach frequently invited him to his home to read neo-Nazi literature whilst they sipped on beer or he cut his hair.

Over time, the karate class group started to become more militant. They started using medals, boots, and uniforms, as well as incorporating flags.

The group named itself Vigrid, a mythological Norse battlefield.

Soon they began to interact with skinheads, biker gangs, violent fan groups, murderers and criminals.

The group would beat up immigrants, vandalize restaurants and generally wreck anything in their path.

He says he felt hatred towards anyone or anything different, but primarily channeled his anger towards the Jews.

Yonatan, as he is now known, began to break off from the group during his college years.

"I started to change, because I was more involved in society and it was no longer so easy to say things like 'I don't have black friends or immigrants', 'I don't like this or that restaurant because it's foreign' or 'I don't watch these films because they have Jewish producers."

He began to feel increasingly disoriented, with the odd immigrant friend and a university degree in business administration, 24-year-old Yonatan's ideological turmoil led him on a spiritual path.

This soul-searching, which started whilst he was still frequenting the neo-Nazi group, led him to discover films such as "The Secret" and books by the spiritual guru Osho.

His spiritual voyage ultimately led him to the Kabbalah, an esoteric school of thought linked to Judaism.

It only took a few meetings at the Berlin Kabbalah Center in Berlin for him to be won over by the teachings.

His teacher, the Israel-born son of Holocaust survivors, welcomed him without prejudice despite his Nazi ideology.

Yonatan is forever grateful for the selfless love he received from his teacher and the fact he was encouraged to believe he could change.

A Shabbat dinner (traditional Jewish dinner) at the teacher's house marked a turning point.

"It was an intimate meal of six or seven people, full of joy, enthusiasm and positive energy.

"I didn't know what I was doing but I applauded and sang," Yonatan recalled.

Just a week after the meeting, he was steeped in confusion when he met up with the neo-Nazi group to listen to violent music with a focus on hatred of Jews.

From that moment on, he decided to sever his ties with the group and neo-Nazi ideology and deepened his ties with the world of the cabal.

This triggered a move to London, where he worked at the Kabbala center.

His job in the UK involved organizing religious events such as prayer sessions and celebrations of Passover and the Jewish New Year, until he decided to begin the process of conversion to Judaism aged 29 after his first visit to Israel. He changed his name and was circumcised.

Earlier this year, after a brief stop in Berlin, he was offered a job at the Tel Aviv Kabbalah Center.

Yonatan now lives his life in the Jewish faith, which includes sporting a kippah (Jewish cap) and wearing traditional Jewish fringed shawls, praying three times a day and refraining from sexual intercourse before marriage.

"I love Israel, but being here means opening up and going through a hard process for me, which includes a lot of pain and frustration," he acknowledged

Although he broke away from the neo-Nazi group over ten years ago, leaving his radical opinions behind has taken a long time.

It was not until last year when Yonatan was finally able to condemn the Holocaust. EFE

