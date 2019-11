Workers push a cart loaded with onions near a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata, India, 20 November 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A worker carries a bag with vegetables at a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata, India, 20 November 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A man carries an onion bag for a customer at a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata, India, 20 November 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A wholesale vegetable market offers consumers a variety of fresh produce in Kolkata, India, 20 November 2019. Prices of vegetables have been high for several months in Bengal.

A visual story by Epa's Piyal Adhikary.