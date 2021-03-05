An abandoned food booth is seen behind a gate at an exclusion zone in Tomioka, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, 17 February 2021 (issued 05 March 2021). EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Time seems to have stopped a decade ago in the towns around Japan's damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant. Most remain almost deserted despite the efforts of the authorities to decontaminate and revitalize the area since the nuclear disaster that was triggered by the massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.

Newly paved but empty streets and brand-new train stations without a single passenger to be seen coexist in the restricted access area, where homes and businesses also remain abandoned.

Traces of the accident that forced the evacuation of more than 160,000 people and the closure of entire towns due to radioactive contamination are still visible in the affected areas, where the Japanese government has invested multimillion-dollar sums to try and restore a sense of normalcy that still seems far away. EFE-EPA

