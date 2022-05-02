Actors Javier Bardem and Blanca Portillo receive the best actor and actress Platino Awards during the gala award ceremony held May 1, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. EFE/Chema Moya

Argentina's "El reino vacio" (The Kingdom) made good on the predictions on Sunday night and took home three of the six Platino Awards for which the series had been nominated at the ninth Madrid gala ceremony attended by entertainment leading lights, directors and producers from across the Spanish-speaking world.

The series won the awards for best series, best creator (Marcelo Piñeiro and Claudia Piñeiro) and best supporting actor (Joaquin Furriel). The original Argentine drama, which appears on Netflix, made its mark on the year's great night for Ibero-American audiovisual arts, with almost all the key actors in the series appearing on the red carpet for photos prior to the ceremony at the IFEMA Palacio Municipal.

Meanwhile, "El buen patron" (The Good Boss) took six awards: best film, director, screenplay and actor (Javier Bardem), original music (Zeltia Montes) and editing (Vanessa Marimbert), having already shone at the Spanish Academy Goya Awards in February by winning six of the record 20 awards for which it had been nominated.

Javier Bardem won his third Platino for best actor for his role in "The Good Boss," beating out fellow actors Eduard Fernandez ("Mediterraneo"), Luis Tosar ("Maixabel") and Brazil's Rodrigo Santoro for "7 Prisioneiros."

EFE agf-pem/ps/bp