It was the night of "The Good Boss," but also the night of the return of the black and white dresses, of the red tuxedos with names embroidered on the back, and of Hollywood star Cate Blanchett and her brand new award.
It was an almost normal 36th Goya Film Awards gala night on Saturday. Almost, but not quite, due to the masks, the vaccination certificates and the alcohol gel strategically placed in the busiest corners of the Palau de les Arts in the Spanish city of Valencia.
"Today is the reunion gala. Thank you very much for letting us continue in your lives," said Spanish actress Carmen Machi in a speech that kicked off the party.
(...)