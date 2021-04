A migrant boy, who was allegedly pushed back from the Greece side, arrives at the Ayvalik district in Balikesir, Turkey, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Migrants, who were allegedly pushed back from the Greece side, arrive at the Ayvalik district in Balikesir, Turkey, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Members of the Turkish Coast Guard help rescued migrants, who were allegedly pushed back from the Greece side, as they arrive the Ayvalik district in Balikesir, Turkey, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A member of the Turkish Coast Guard looks on a migrants' boat on the screen before taking them onboard during a patrol to search and rescue for migrants as they pass to or pushed back from Lesvos Island of Greece offshore the Ayvalik district in Balikesir, Turkey, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Members of the Turkish Coast Guard give a warning to a Greece Coast Guard ship, which allegedly crossed into Turkish waters, during a patrol to search and rescue for migrants as they pass to or pushed back from Lesvos Island of Greece offshore the Ayvalik district in Balikesir, Turkey, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Members of the Turkish Coast Guard take migrants, who were allegedly pushed back from the Greece side, on a boat during a patrol to search and rescue for migrants offshore the Ayvalik district in Balikesir, Turkey, 10 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Rescued migrants, who were allegedly pushed back from the Greece side, on the Turkish Coast Guard boat during a patrol to search and rescue for migrants offshore the Ayvalik district in Balikesir, Turkey, 10 April 2021 EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Rubber boats full of migrants and refugees that leave the Turkish coast bound for the Greek islands often find themselves back at square one having been pushed by the Hellenic coastguards.

“There were many of us in the boat,'' Masum, an Afghan refugee, tells Efe shortly after being rescued by Turkish coastguards in Turkish territorial waters a few miles off the Greek island of Lesbos. EFE

