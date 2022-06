Members of the Peruvian Armed Forces participate in an operation to destroy a clandestine airstrip, on 07 June 2022, in the Vraem Mountains of the Peruvian Amazon, Peru (issued 13 June 2022). EFE/ Sebastián Montalvo Gray

Members of the Peruvian Armed Forces participate in an operation to destroy a clandestine airstrip, on 07 June 2022, in the Vraem Mountains of the Peruvian Amazon, Peru (issued 13 June 2022). EFE/ Sebastián Montalvo Gray

Members of the Peruvian Armed Forces participate in an operation to destroy a clandestine airstrip, on 07 June 2022, in the Vraem Mountains of the Peruvian Amazon, Peru (issued 13 June 2022). EFE/ Sebastián Montalvo Gray

Members of the Peruvian Armed Forces participate in an operation to destroy a clandestine airstrip, on 07 June 2022, in the Vraem Mountains of the Peruvian Amazon, Peru (issued 13 June 2022). EFE/ Sebastián Montalvo Gray

Members of the Peruvian Armed Forces participate in an operation to destroy a clandestine airstrip, on 07 June 2022, in the Vraem Mountains of the Peruvian Amazon, Peru (issued 13 June 2022). EFE/ Sebastián Montalvo Gray

Members of the Peruvian Armed Forces participate in an operation to destroy a clandestine airstrip, on 07 June 2022, in the Vraem Mountains of the Peruvian Amazon, Peru (issued 13 June 2022). EFE/ Sebastián Montalvo Gray

The battle against drug trafficking in Peru, the second largest producer of cocaine worldwide, is an everyday job for some men in the Peruvian Armed Forces.



Equipped with helmets, backpacks, rifles and ammunition vests, 12 young men cross themselves before boarding a helicopter from the military base of Pichari, in the central Apurimac, Ene and Mantaro River Valley (Vraem), the largest coca growing region in the country. EFE



csr/mp/jt