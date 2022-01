Examples of the Philornis downsi fly at the Charles Darwin Foundation in Santa Cruz, the Galapagos, Ecuador, in October 2021. EFE/Juan Francisco Chávez

An inconspicuous and invasive parasitic fly threatens 21 bird species endemic to the Galapagos Islands, including 12 of the 17 finch breeds native to the archipelago’s delicately balanced ecosystem.

Philornis downsi, also known as the avian vampire fly, was first detected in the Galapagos in the 1960s and can now be found across the archipelago, save for far-flung islands such as Darwin, Wolf, Española and Genovesa. EFE

