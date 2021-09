A member of Ramadi's police points to a map of the area, Ramadi, Iraq, Sep 22, 2021. EFE/Sofia Nitti

Activists from the NGO Peace for Ramadi hands out leaflets in Ramadi, Iraq, Sep 22, 2021. EFE/Sofia Nitti

An activist from the NGO Peace for Ramadi hands out leaflets in Ramadi, Iraq, Sep 22, 2021. EFE/Sofia Nitti

The Islamic State terror organization’s occupation of the Iraqi city of Ramadi ended in 2015 but the extremist group left behind a poisonous legacy in the form of the amphetamine-based stimulant Captagon, the so-called jihadists’ drug.

Captagon, a brand name for fenethylline hydrochloride, was once prescribed to treat ailments like depression and hyperactivity until it was widely banned in the 1980s. EFE

sni-cgs/jt