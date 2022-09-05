Japanese art collective Electronicos Fantasticos! is using obsolete devices like fans, old television monitors and lamps to create music.
Techno beats and rock boom out of the speakers in a concert hall as the artists, led by musician Ei Wada, perform with DIY instruments like cathode ray screens attached to guitar necks and air conditioners hooked up to microphones.
The cutting-edge band even dabbled in traditional Japanese imperial court music, known as Gagaku, at a recent concert in the Tokyo Kanda Myojin Hall.
(...)