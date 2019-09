Pieces on display at the "Jewels! The glitter of the Russian Court" exhibit in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. EFE/Imane Rachidi

A piece at the "Jewels! The glitter of the Russian Court" exhibit in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. EFE/Imane Rachidi

A view of the "Jewels! The glitter of the Russian Court" exhibit in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. EFE/Imane Rachidi

The jewels of the Russian tsars come to Amsterdam’s Hermitage

Three hundred jewels from the Romanov dynasty (1613-1917), among them a double-sided mirror that belonged to Empress Catherine the Great and Empress Maria Fyodoronva’s diadem, will be glistening at the Hermitage Amsterdam from Saturday as part of an exhibit celebrating the space’s 10th anniversary.

The items represent four centuries of fashion - Baroque, Rococo, Classicism, Empire style and Art Nouveau - and they are the hallmark of their wearers' identity. EFE-EPA