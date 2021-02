Kenyan teenage mothers, interact with their babies during their lunch break at the Serene Haven Girls Secondary School, in Kiawara in Kieni, Nyeri, Kenya, 10 February 2021. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Kenyan teenage mothers, breast feed their babies in their dormitory during their tea break at the Serene Haven Girls Secondary School, in Kiawara in Kieni, Nyeri, Kenya, 10 February 2021. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

A small boy belonging to a Kenyan teenage mother (C), looks on as he waits for his mother at their dormitory before their tea break at the Serene Haven Girls Secondary School, in Kiawara in Kieni, Nyeri, Kenya, 10 February 2021. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

A Kenyan teenage mother (C) assists in taking care of babies belonging to her fellow teenage mothers in their dormitory as they attend their classes at the Serene Haven Girls Secondary School, in Kiawara in Kieni, Nyeri, Kenya, 10 February 2021. EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Kenyan teenage mothers attend their classes at the Serene Haven Girls Secondary School, in Kiawara in Kieni, Nyeri, Kenya, 10 February 2021 EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

The Kenyan school where mothers bring their babies to class

It is recess and a group of girls make their way from the classroom to the dormitories, where pregnant students grab some respite while others nurse babies.

Since January, the Serene Haven school in central Kenya has served as an oasis for teenage mothers of the so-called Covid generation.EFE-EPA

