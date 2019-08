US filmmaker Lauren Greenfield arrives for a photo call for 'The Kingmaker' during the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 30 August 2019. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

The Kingmaker about former Philippines first lady Imelda Marcos to debut at Venice Film Festival

Documentary film The Kingmaker about former Philippines first lady Imelda Marcos will premiere on Friday at the Venice International Film Festival.

Laura Greenfield's latest work focuses on the political career of Imelda Marcos, former First Lady of the Philippines for 21 years, known as the Iron Butterfly due to her extravagance during the rule of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.