The Kirkella fishing vessel spends much of its time in the Arctic waters off Greenland and Norway. But now, following Brexit, London is scrambling to replace the agreements with those countries.EFE/UK Fisheries - ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

Before Brexit, the Kirkella fishing vessel was one of the crowning jewels of the United Kingdom’s fleet — the freezer trawler one provided some 10% of all the cod and haddock served in the country's ever-popular fish and chip shops.

One of the country’s distant seas vessels, the Kirkella spends much of its time in the Arctic waters off Greenland and Norway, where the crew once managed the catch under the European Union's deals with third-party countries. But now, following its divorce from the bloc, London is scrambling to replace those agreements. EFE

