Experts and local residents of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in Russia say the bowels of Yakutia contain the entire periodic table.
The region’s harsh climate makes it difficult to extract many of the minerals there, but those who mine diamonds are not afraid of the harsh frost in winter and the tropical heat, with clouds of flies, midges, mosquitoes adding to the mix, making it tough in summer.
These beautiful, expensive stones are worth every effort, and that is why Yakutia is known as the land of diamonds.
A visual story by epa's Sergei Ilnitsky.