Workers polish diamonds at the ALROSA diamond polishing facility in Moscow, Russia, 18 June 2019. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Rough diamonds seen through an electron microscope at the ALROSA Diamond Sorting Center (DSC) in Mirny, Sakha (Yakutiya) Republic, Russia, 19 June 2019. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A specialist works with rough diamonds at the ALROSA Diamond Sorting Center (DSC) in Mirny, Sakha (Yakutiya) Republic, Russia, 19 June 2019. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Polished diamonds are presented for buyers at the ALROSA diamond polishing facility in Moscow, Russia, 18 June 2019. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

The Director of the Diamonds ALROSA unit Pavel Vinikhin shows a deep yellow Asscher-cut diamond, weighing 20.69 carats, at the ALROSA diamond polishing facility in Moscow, Russia, 18 June 2019. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Rough diamonds on display at the ALROSA Diamond Sorting Center (DSC) in Mirny, Sakha (Yakutiya) Republic, Russia, 19 June 2019. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Dump trucks take out ore from the 'Botuobinskaya' quarry at the Nakynskoye kimberlite field, located 300 km from the town of Mirny, Sakha (Yakutiya) Republic, Russia, 20 June 2019. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Workers embark a plane to the quarries 'Nyurbinsk' and 'Botuobinskaya' at the Nakynskoye kimberlite field, located 300 km from the town of Mirny, Sakha (Yakutiya) Republic, Russia, 20 June 2019. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Unsized rough diamonds at the ALROSA Diamond Sorting Center (DSC) in Mirny, Sakha (Yakutiya) Republic, Russia, 19 June 2019. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A dump truck takes out ore from the 'Botuobinskaya' quarry at the Nakynskoye kimberlite field, located 300 km from the town of Mirny, Sakha (Yakutiya) Republic, Russia, 20 June 2019. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A general view of the 'Nyurbinsk' quarry at the Nakynskoye kimberlite field, located 300 km from the town of Mirny, Sakha (Yakutiya) Republic, Russia, 20 June 2019. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Workers examine diamonds at the ALROSA diamond polishing facility in Moscow, Russia, 18 June 2019. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

