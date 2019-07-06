Lee Iacocca, who died this week at age 94, was many things: father of the Ford Mustang, champion of the minivan, savior of Chrysler, straight-talking pitchman, and major player in the Statue of Liberty's revitalization.

But there was one thing he never was: dull.

Admirers praised him as brilliant and blessed with a genius for taking the pulse of the car-buying public and anticipating its tastes, according to a Barron's report supplied by Dow Jones to EFE on Friday.

The head of a national Ford dealer group once told me: "That SOB isn't the easiest guy in the world to get along with, but he has gasoline in his blood!"

Critics, however, sometimes pilloried him as a glib, ruthless corporate infighter.

When Iacocca was president of Ford Motor in the early 1970s, he lambasted airbags as pricey and ineffective. But after he had become Chrysler's chief executive, safety had become a competitive sales advantage.

At a press event, Iacocca extolled airbags' virtues and trotted out survivors of crashes in Chrysler cars equipped with the devices. Was he being pragmatic or cynical? Only he knew.

Iacocca embodied the blue-collar-to-boardroom American dream. The son of Italian immigrants, he grew up in Depression-era Allentown, Pennsylvania, where he earned money by delivering groceries and working at his family's modest restaurant, whose specialty was part of its name: the Orpheum Wiener House.

After graduating from college, he joined Ford in 1946 as an engineering trainee. Eventually, he moved into sales – on the three occasions I met him in person, it was obvious that he was great at selling things, especially himself – and then product development.

By 1960, he was a vice president. In 1964, at the New York World's Fair, he unveiled the Mustang, which became a huge hit; in 1965, 559,500 were sold; in 1966, 607,500. That gilded Iacocca's star at Ford, and he was named president in 1970.

Eight years later, however, he was fired by Henry Ford II, who reportedly told him, "I never liked you." Some in Detroit speculated that "the Deuce" needed a scapegoat for the disastrous Pinto, a compact car that Iacocca had helped develop and that sometimes fatally burst into flames if it was rear-ended. Others thought that Ford simply was jealous of his underling.

A few months later, Iacocca became president of a sickly Chrysler. On Nov. 2, 1978, his first day on the job, it reported a quarterly loss exceeding $155 million. Iacocca found Chrysler's product quality, marketing, balance sheet, and business practices appalling. Quickly, he fired 33 of its 35 vice presidents, replaced its ad agencies, and recruited new managers, many from Ford.

Soon, he became chief executive of a company that was nearly bankrupt. Desperate, Iacocca turned to Washington for help.

Following intense lobbying by Chrysler's brass, dealers, unions, suppliers, and political allies, the Treasury guaranteed $1.5 billion in loans to the organization, a decision decried by many, including Barron's publisher at the time, who said that Uncle Sam shouldn't intervene in private enterprises' finances – an argument that would pop up again three decades later during the bailouts of the financial crisis era. (Chrysler, now Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, again was a beneficiary.)

The loan guarantees fueled an impressive turnaround. Chrysler overhauled its operations, cut costs, launched new models, boosted sales, and ultimately became strong enough to buy Jeep, now its strongest brand, domestically and globally.

Iacocca became Chrysler's TV pitchman, ending his spiels with a line aimed at making him seem honest and sincere: "If you can find a better car, buy it." (Showing that he was adaptable, he made an amusing, if rather weird, ad in 2011 with rapper Snoop Dog.)

Chrysler's comeback was capped in 1983 by the introduction of the minivan, created, with Iacocca's strong support, by Hal Sperlich, another executive who'd been fired by Ford. The family-friendly vehicle created a market segment that it would lead for a quarter-century.

From 1979 to 1992 (the year Iacocca retired), shares of Chrysler rose about 19 percent annually, on average, far better than the 11 percent return of the Dow Jones Industrial Average over the same span. The shares, however, did move in and out of favor over the years.

In 1984, Chrysler made a record $2 billion, Iacocca was a folk hero to many for rescuing it, and President Ronald Reagan asked him to head a private foundation that was raising funds to help pay for the restoration of Ellis Island, the gateway to America for millions, and the Statue of Liberty. The goal was $265 million; it was surpassed by $12 million by the time the project was completed in 1986.

On July 4 of that year, a huge celebration was held in New York harbor, as part of four days of festivities to mark both Independence Day and the 100th anniversary of Lady Liberty.

It included a parade of tall sailing ships, the battleship Iowa and more than 30 other US Navy vessels, and a massive fireworks display with 40,000 pyrotechnic shells. Reagan and President Francois Mitterrand of France, the nation that had given the statue to America, watched, along with Iacocca and an estimated two million other people arrayed along the shores of New York and New Jersey, plus millions more on televisions around the world.

Lee Iacocca had come a long way from the Orpheum Wiener House.

