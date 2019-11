A tower crane hangs above The Egg, an abandoned cinema in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 16 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

A man walks past photographs of protesters outside The Egg, an abandoned cinema in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 16 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

A protester sits on the roof of The Egg, an abandoned cinema in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 16 November 2019 . EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

A photograph of two lovers kissing underneath a Lebanese flag draped over their heads captures the essence of the mass protests rattling the country in recent weeks.

It is the work of Omar Sfeir, who turned to artist Magritte for inspiration. For him, the protests have unleashed a new ability to express himself. EFE-EPA