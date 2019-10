Designs by Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo are displayed during a preview of this year's Costume Institute exhibit 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, New York, USA, 1 May 2017. EPA/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2020 Ready to Wear collection for Issey Miyake label brand during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 27 September 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Japanese designers arrived in Paris at the end of the 1970s and triggered an aesthetic revolution that has fueled a new generation of creatives to produce some of the most transgressive and conceptual works in contemporary fashion.

In the last Paris Fashion Week only 50% of the brands that strutted their designs down the catwalk were French. EFE-EPA