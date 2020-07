President and director of Le Louvre Museum speaks to media about the reopening of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, 06 July 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Visitors wearing protective face masks walk inside the Louvre Pyramid as they visit the museum during its reopening in Paris, France, 06 July 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A cyclist rides his bike in the Louvre museum courtyard during its reopening in Paris, France, 06 July 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Visitors wearing protective face masks look at artworks at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, 06 July 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Visitors wearing protective face masks line up to see Leonardo da Vinci's painting La Gioconda (Mona Lisa), at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, 06 July 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The first trickle visitors crowded round the Mona Lisa on Monday as the French capital’s iconic Louvre museum opened its doors four months after it was bereft of crowds due to stringent coronavirus restrictions.

The museum’s president Jean-Luc Martinez told local reporters this morning that he expected around 7,000 punters to visit the site throughout the course of the day, less than half the usual number of visitors. EFE

