The martial law imposed in Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion last month also includes a nationwide ban on alcohol sales, forcing breweries to re-invent themselves.

From making Molotov cocktails, catering food for refugees to raising funds with the sale of t-shirts, the Pravda craft brewery on the outskirts of Lviv has found a new purpose.

“We need it now, we need to support these people who are coming from burnt houses or from the cities that are on fire, we need to help them. We need to do all that we can to support these people, these are also Ukrainians and you never know what will happen to us and to our family the next day,” Taras Maselko, head of public relations at Pravda, ‘Truth’ in Ukrainian, tells Efe.

Days after Russian troops entered Ukrainian cities, the brewery started making Molotov cocktails with glass bottles and distributed them to Ukrainian armed forces.

(...)