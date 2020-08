An endangered loggerhead turtle swims in the sea immediately after hatching at a nature reserve at Lara Bay in western Cyprus, 04 September 2009. EPA/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

A group of loggerhead sea turtles (Caretta caretta) make their way to the sea at Cofete beach in Pajara town, Fuerteventura Island, the Canaries, Spain, 10 March 2012. EPA/CARLOS DE SAA

A newborn Loggerhead sea turtle runs to the sea inside a protected facility of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority at the coast of the Mediterranean Sea at Palmachim Beach near Rishon LeZion, Israel, 12 August 2019.EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

An inspector holds a hatching Loggerhead sea turtles inside a protected facility of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority at the coast of the Mediterranean Sea at Palmachim Beach near Rishon LeZion, Israel, 12 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

The islands of Kuriat off the Tunisian coast is a much coveted tourist destination but its white sandy beaches and turquoise waters attract another visitor every year, too, one whose numbers are growing despite constant threats to their survival in the wild.

The idyllic isle is widely regarded as one of the few stable nesting grounds for loggerhead turtles in North Africa. EFE/EPA

