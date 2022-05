A general view of the shelter where dozens of Ukrainians tried to escape the Russian invasion in Bucha, Ukraine. EFE/Esteban Biba

A general view of the area where Russian soldiers executed civilians in Bucha, Ukraine, according to Ukrainian residents. EFE/Esteban Biba

Flowers mark the spot where Russian soldiers executed civilians in Bucha, Ukraine according to Ukrainian residents. EFE/Esteban Biba

Since the war broke out in Ukraine, security guard Mykola Anatoliyovych has taken on a less conventional job and become a memory keeper of the horrors some 100 people endured in Bucha.

As he strolls through a bunker in a building owned by agricultural firm Ahrodudpostach, Anatoliyovych tells Efe that he has been collecting stories from survivors.

(...)