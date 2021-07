Proprietor of Chess Forum, Imad Khachan, speaks with a client in New York, US, 20 June 2021. EFE/ Helen Cook

Customers play chess outside of the Chess Forum in New York, USA, 20 June 2021. EFE/ Helen Cook

Two horse heads guard the entrance of the Chess Forum in downtown Manhattan, a gateway to a store and social hub where the traditional 64-square board still reigns supreme despite the relentless onslaught of the Internet.

Imad Khachan, proprietor of the store since it opened in 1995, describes himself as something of a dinosaur and the Chess Forum as his Jurassic Park, a time capsule for the ancient game. EFE

